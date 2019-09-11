|
West B. Barrett
Pleasant Hill - West B. Barrett, January 21, 1927 - September 1, 2019. At the age of 92, West B. Barrett passed away at the home of his daughter with family at his side.. He was married to Helen Ruth Falk Barrett (1930-2010) for 60 years and was the proud father of their six children, by whom he is survived: Christine Mooney (Michael); Deborah Christensen (Harvey); Patrick Barrett (Lynda); Andrea Burke (Michael): Cynthia Graves (Rodney); and Richard Barrett (Merilee). West was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. West served in the US Navy during WWII on the Petrof Bay - Casablanca class escort carrier. During his service West was also stationed in Jacksonville, Florida for electrician training and served the Navy as such. After WWII he worked in grocery stores until he launched his own real estate firm, West B. Barrett Real Estate, with his wife Helen in Salem.. West and Helen enjoyed helping young couples purchase their first home and donated some of their commissions to help first time home buyers. West was a past master of Masonic Vista Lodge #215 A.F. & A.M., in Salem, Oregon where he participated in social and charitable activities of the brotherhood. A private memorial will be held in Salem, Oregon. Memorial donations may be made to the Oregon Humane Society in honor of West who cherished many pet dogs throughout his life.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 11, 2019