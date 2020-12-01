Wilbur L. Friesen



Salem - Wilbur Levi Friesen went home to heaven on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. He died peacefully at home with his loving wife, Iris, of 71 years at his side. He lived a good long life of 92 years.



He is survived by his wife, Iris; sons, Greg, Gary (his wife Pat),Ken (his wife Karen),daughter,Dolly (her husband Mike);grandchildren, Tiffany (her husband Mike), Jeremy (his wife Kelsey), Ben (his wife Juli), Nicholas (his wife Lynn), Kristi, Lindsay (her husband Corey), Curtis (his wife Joanne), Stephanie (her husband Kent), Rocky (his wife Sunshine), Brooke; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Ellie, Lucy, Samuel, Clara, Owen, Henry, Sonora, Ashlyn, Devany, Houston, Adalyn, Adam, Tajha, Skyler, Jaden, Iris, Lilly; great-great-granddaughter, Paisley; his brother, Cliff (his wife Mary), and his sister, Leona.



The family would like to convey a special thank you to all of the kind caring professionals at Willamette Valley Hospice who cared for Wil during his final days here with his family. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









