Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
721 Chemeketa St NE
Salem, OR 97301
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Salem, OR
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Salem, OR
Salem, OR - November 15, 1928-March 20, 2019

Willa was born on a misty day in Portland, OR. She was the second youngest of seven beautiful sisters. At 21, she married her sweetheart Paul J. Burke and together they raised seven children: Mickey, Kathleen, Isabelle, Bill, Joe, John, and Mary. Willa was an exceptional wife and mother. She was light-hearted and bright-spirited, the embodiment of love and joy. She was well known for turning everyday life into a musical. She adored each of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and delighted in showering them with unconditional acceptance and affection. When her husband Paul passed in 2017, they had been married for 68 years. She passed from this world at 90 years old but was still a young lady at heart. A service will be held for Willa on Thursday, April 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Salem, OR. The family will hold a Rosary at 1:30 and Mass at 2:00, followed by light refreshments in the church hall.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 6, 2019
