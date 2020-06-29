Willard Bryan "Skip" Emerson



Willard Bryan "Skip" Emerson was born May 1, 1934 in Amity, Oregon and passed away June 28 at home on the family farm after a brief battle with brain cancer.



His parents were Georgia (Blanchard) and Jennings Emerson. His family spent some time in Portland, then moved to the family farm in Sheridan. He graduated from Perrydale H.S. and received a M.E.D. from Oregon State after attending both Oregon and Oregon State. His employment included working at the sawmill at Willamina, teaching Industrial Arts at McMinneville H.S., and teaching fire safety at Chemeketa Community College for 23 years. He then started a fire investigating business before deciding to retire and travel. He was also a volunteer fireman at several fire districts and was an SSgt in fire crash rescue for the AFROTC. He received several fireman and teaching awards during his lifetime.



He enjoyed building things, computers, hiking, and traveling. In his retirement he spent half of each year in Arizona. He was able to travel in his motorhome over the entire U.S. and most of Canada. He also made many trips abroad.



He is survived by wife, Connie; his daughter, Teresa; step children, David, Howard, Mike, Marilyn, and Randy; sister, Sandy Moritz; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.



He will be cremated and his ashes spread over the family farm. A memorial will be held later.









