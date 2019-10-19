Services
William Albert Mason passed away October 17, 2019 after a long illness. "Bill" was born to Albert Thomas Mason and Mary Kane on March 30, 1930 in Rochester, New York. He was the second of ten children. Bill attended Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School and later Aquinas Catholic High School. He served as an altar boy.

Although Bill wasn't interested in sports per se, he did enjoy dancing. He was very outgoing and could strike up a conversation with almost anyone. Bill enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and served in the States the entire time.

Bill married Jean Williams and had six children: Bart, Barbara, Gregory, Michele, Janette, and Chris. Bill and Jean later divorced.

Bill married Eleanore ("Ellie") Krumwiede March 4, 1967 and adopted her children Lynne Marie, Jack Lawrence, and Gerald ("Jerry") Leonard. They moved from Phoenix to Lehi, Arizona and later to Gilbert, Arizona.

Due to Ellie's successful horse farm "Marvelous Morgans," Bill was very involved in associated activities. He and Ellie helped start the Carousel for Cancer Horse Show and the Copper Star Morgan Horse Show. The Carousel show honors Bill's groundbreaking work with a perpetual trophy awarded in his name every year. Bill frequently was the barn manager for these and other horse shows in Arizona including 25 years with the all-Arabian Horse Show. His behind-the-scenes work enabled him to strike up friendships with celebrities such as Wayne Newton.

Bill's employment career spanned camera repair, general laborer, bartender, Heating & Air Conditioning service, retirement home serviceman, chauffeur, and (briefly) as a store owner. He taught his children the value of hard work but also to have a willing heart. He encouraged them to find jobs and to contribute some of the earnings to help with home expenses. He did the "little things" to support the family, such as rides home late at night, coming home with a steady paycheck, and telling stories and jokes.

Bill is survived by his wife, Ellie, and his children Lynne and Jerry. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Hanley and Mary Kay Hasenauer, and his brothers Francis ("Frank") and Richard ("Dick"). He is preceded in death by his parents Albert & Mary; his brothers Thomas, Albert, Jack, Robert, and Donald; and his son Jack.

Bill's ashes will be placed in the Willamette National Cemetery at a later date. The celebration of his life will be held next Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to .
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019
