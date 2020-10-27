1/1
William Angel
William Angel

Stayton - On Friday, October 23, 2020, William G. Angel, Bill, age 80, passed away. Bill is survived by his wife JoAnne; sons Jay, Terry & (Todd deceased), 3 grandsons Dillon, Jeremy, and Zachary, 6 great-grandchildren & siblings Jim, Sandra, and Cheryl. Bill's passion was to hunt and fish in the beautiful state of Oregon, where he was a life-long resident of Stayton. He always kept busy and retired as a local 669 Sprinkler-Fitter. Bill will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorial service to be held at Weddle Funeral Service Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Flowers or donations may be sent to Weddle Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
