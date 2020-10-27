William Angel



Stayton - On Friday, October 23, 2020, William G. Angel, Bill, age 80, passed away. Bill is survived by his wife JoAnne; sons Jay, Terry & (Todd deceased), 3 grandsons Dillon, Jeremy, and Zachary, 6 great-grandchildren & siblings Jim, Sandra, and Cheryl. Bill's passion was to hunt and fish in the beautiful state of Oregon, where he was a life-long resident of Stayton. He always kept busy and retired as a local 669 Sprinkler-Fitter. Bill will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorial service to be held at Weddle Funeral Service Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Flowers or donations may be sent to Weddle Funeral Service.









