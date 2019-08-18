|
William Anthony Hueller
Stayton - William, 85, was born in Mt. Vernon, IN, on October 30, 1933, to Harold Ascher Hueller and Martha Ellen Hueller (Bauer). He died of age-related causes peacefully on June 28, 2019, with his family at his side. His first wife of 47 years, Carol, passed away 17 years ago. He is survived by his wife: Jan (Kovalak) of Stayton; son Kurt (Caroll) of Lyons; daughter: Karen (Stephen) Piacentini of Portland; 4 grandchildren: Nytasha (Darin) Gerdes of Bend, Jacob Hueller of Lyons, Jennifer Piacentini of Portland, Anthony Piacentini of Portland; and two great grandchildren, Hannah and Emersyn Gerdes of Bend. William (Bill) served 22 years in the United States Air Force as a meteorologist, was stationed in many locations, and served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He moved his family to the Santiam Canyon in 1974. He enjoyed reading, gardening, studying the weather, science fiction, pets and especially spending time with family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mehama Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice at 1015 3rd. St. NW, Salem, OR 97303, or online at wvh.org/donate. Serving the family will be North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
