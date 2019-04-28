William Dale Prichard DVM



Salem - Dr. William (Bill) Prichard, devoted husband to Eleanor (Ellie) Faltus Prichard and beloved father of six daughters, passed away on April 4th, 2019. Bill was born on May 7, 1929 at the family farm near Stayton, Oregon, the second of six children to parents, Kora Lee Prichard and William Jennings Prichard. Throughout his life, Bill loved the family farm, whether working cattle, irrigating fields, patching fences, or haying.



Bill started first grade in a one-room school-house at Weasel Flats and graduated from Stayton High. First in his family to graduate from college, he attended OSU, earning a degree in dairy manufacturing. Bill served as a lieutenant in the Korean war and received a Purple Heart. Upon returning state-side, Bill attended WSU's School of Veterinary Medicine. During a dance in Pullman, Bill locked eyes across a crowded dance floor with Eleanor (Ellie) Faltus, beginning a 62 year romance and partnership.



Bill earned an MA in Epidemiology at the U. Of Wisconsin. Upon graduation, his job with the USDA took him to remote parts of the US, Canada, and Mexico, inoculating reindeer in Alaska, buffalo in Canada and wild hogs in Georgia. In 1974, Bill was made the Federal Veterinarian in Charge of Oregon, and the family moved to Salem. Bill spent time with his family swimming in the back yard pool, skiing, and traveling.



Bill retired at 60 and raised cattle on the family farm. Bill loved baking, gardening, collecting and reading vintage books, and playing the mandolin. In his mid-60s, Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson's, but lived an active lifestyle walking, swimming, working out, and travelling internationally. He was a loving husband, a wise and gentle father, and involved grandfather. He was greatly loved and is greatly missed.



Bill is survived by his wife, Ellie, his daughters, Pam Prichard; Dr. Nancy Bouchard, Ellen McMillan, Lea Ann Morrow, Leslie Kerr, and Paige Townsend, and son-in-laws, John Gant, Dr. John Bouchard, Dan McMillan, Kraig Kerr, Mark Morrow and Paul Townsend. And by his grandchildren, Lili, Alice and Cora Bouchard, Aidan and Kincaid McMillan, Ross and Rachel Morrow, McKenzie and Brendan Kerr, and Parker and Finley Townsend. And by his sister Marge Philips, brothers Pete (Gail) and Rob Prichard. He was preceded in death by brothers, Larry and Mike. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday May 4, at the Unitarian Congregation, 5090 Center St, NE, Salem.