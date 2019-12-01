Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Hart Obituary
William E. Hart

Salem - Born in The Dalles, Oregon and lived in Salem, OR attending McKinley elementary, Parish Junior High, and graduate of Salem (Now North Salem) High school. Bill's parents - Bud and Helen, Brother-Robert "Bob", sister-Marilyn, and 1 granddaughter-Ashley are deceased. His surviving family includes his wife Glenda K. Hart Fox for 67 years , daughter-Malia, son-Tracy, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 5 nephews.

After much asphalt paving experience, He and 2 partners started Pacific Road and Driveway in Salem building a successful business with a reputation for high quality and customer service during many years of operations.

Bill loved his family, many outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing, and motorcycle riding. Enjoyed several sports growing up, and settled into a love for golf. He and his wife traveled with friends playing golf after retirement for several years.

Bill past away peacefully after battling a week heart with pneumonia on this Thanksgiving Holiday.

Service will be held privately with immediate family only. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now