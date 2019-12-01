|
|
William E. Hart
Salem - Born in The Dalles, Oregon and lived in Salem, OR attending McKinley elementary, Parish Junior High, and graduate of Salem (Now North Salem) High school. Bill's parents - Bud and Helen, Brother-Robert "Bob", sister-Marilyn, and 1 granddaughter-Ashley are deceased. His surviving family includes his wife Glenda K. Hart Fox for 67 years , daughter-Malia, son-Tracy, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 5 nephews.
After much asphalt paving experience, He and 2 partners started Pacific Road and Driveway in Salem building a successful business with a reputation for high quality and customer service during many years of operations.
Bill loved his family, many outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing, and motorcycle riding. Enjoyed several sports growing up, and settled into a love for golf. He and his wife traveled with friends playing golf after retirement for several years.
Bill past away peacefully after battling a week heart with pneumonia on this Thanksgiving Holiday.
Service will be held privately with immediate family only. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019