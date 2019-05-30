|
William "Bill" Earl Barna
Salem - 1/21/1929 ~ 5/17/2019
William "Bill" Earl Barna, 90, passed at home with family by his side.
Bill was born the son of Fred and Manti Sylvia (Hammer) Barna, in Albany. He was raised in Jefferson. Bill graduated from Jefferson High School in 1946, William and Faye were married December 31, 1949 in Vancouver Washington. He then went on to open and operate a Shell service station in Jefferson for 12 years before spending the next 30 years working for the Salem Keizer School District Bus Barn.
Bill enjoyed watching sports, especially sports his children participated in. He also enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. Bill was a very proud grandpa of seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Faye; children Peggy Perrigo, Steven Barna, Gary Lee Barna, John and his wife Laura Barna, Randy and his wife Robyn Barna.
At his request no services will be held, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 30, 2019