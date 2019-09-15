|
William "Bill" Earl Smith
Sublimity - No words exist in any language that can adequately and wholly describe just how loving, jovial, devoted, and downright wonderful of a person, son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend as William "Bill" Earl Smith was. He left this world at his home, surrounded by many members of his family, and began his new journey on the evening of August 28, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Bill had just celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary the previous week with his bride and life-long love, Carol, by his side. Bill was an endearing soul who could make life-long friends in a flash, loved working and joking with others, telling stories, traveling, camping and fishing, and who loved his family deeply.
Bill was born at home in Calgary, AB on October 30, 1928 to Harry and Pauline Smith. He grew up riding bicycles, shooting his Red Ryder BB gun, and attending Stanley Jones School (his carved initials are still visible in the sandstone sill of one window). When he was a teenager, he and a buddy of his went ice skating and asked two girls if they could carry the girls' skates home for them. Along the way, Bill asked one of the girls if she would go out with him. The girl replied that she "didn't go out with strangers," and so Bill turned to the other girl and asked, "Well how about you, blondie?" That girl, Carol (nee Madsen), married him on August 20, 1949.
As a young man, Bill worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad and later had a brief stint as a cadet in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. After he married Carol, the couple resided in Calgary where their first child, Harry, was born. Later, they moved to Nelson, BC where Bill worked as a traveling cookie salesman. While in Nelson, the couple added twin sons, Allan and Robert. The family decided to immigrate to the United States after Bill was offered a job as a salesman at Montgomery Ward in Wenatchee, WA. Bill was a natural salesman and he loved it. During this time, the couple's fourth son, Kenneth, was born.
With a growing family in tow, Bill transferred to Ward's stores in Livingston, MT, Walla Walla, WA, and ultimately to Salem, OR in 1960. Soon after they moved to Salem, their son, Michael, was born, followed just 18 months later by their last child, a daughter, Diane ("my princess," Bill would say). When asked about his large family of six children, Bill would offer that he had married a "passionate Baptist" as an explanation.
In the early 1960s, Bill and Carol became US Citizens and later on Bill worked as a Reserve Deputy for the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He thought about making the switch full-time to law enforcement, but ultimately continued at Ward's until retiring in 1990. Bill loved books and movies, and also had a large collection of stamps. He also kept what he referred to as his "palm pilots." These were small notebooks that he kept in the breast pocket of his shirt so that he could jot down important information, such as movies to watch or good jokes. After 46 years of living in the same house in Keizer, OR, the couple moved right next door to their daughter in Sublimity, OR.
Throughout his life, Bill loved to travel, especially annual trips to Canada and Montana to visit family. He and Carol once drove their RV to Alaska where, to their delight, they were able to fish under the sun at midnight. The couple later worked part-time for many years as drivers for Capitol Auto Group in Salem which combined Bill's love of traveling and making new friends. Bill was the type of person who never knew a stranger. He had a knack for striking up a conversation, becoming friends with anyone, and swapping stories. And boy, could he tell stories! Bill was widely-known as a legendary storyteller and jokester. He loved to entertain with funny stories and occasionally dressing up in hilarious costumes. He would go to great lengths to get a smile out of someone, especially children.
Even towards the end of his life, Bill would endear himself to others. Whenever he was in the hospital, his nurses and caregivers would tell his family that Bill reminded them of their own father or grandfather. Bill also told his family all the time how lucky he felt to have them, how proud he was of all of his children and grandchildren, and how much he loved them all.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved son, Kenneth "Kenny" Smith; parents, Harry Smith and Pauline (Robert) Brown; "adoptive" parents, Edward and Creola Madsen; sister, Delores Minhinnett; and daughter-in-law, Debra Smith.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Carol Smith; sons Harry (Mary) Smith, Allan (Ann) Smith, Robert (Susan) Smith, Michael (Terri) Smith, and daughter Diane (Matthew) Kaser; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, and countless friends who are like his family.
A "Celebration of A Wonderful Life" will be held on September 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Vanderbeck Valley Farm, 37791 S Highway 213, Mount Angel, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Willamette Humane Society in memory of Bill, who loved the many dogs and cats that were part of his life.
When saying goodbye, especially to his grandchildren, Bill would point his index finger at them and make a large circle in the air while saying "See you around!" We love you, Dad and Grandpa, and we'll see you around!
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019