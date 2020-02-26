|
William "Bill" F. Farley
Salem - William Frank Farley was born to Neal H. and Mina E. Farley in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 11, 1928. He attended grade school in Nevada, Missouri, and finished high school in Austin, Texas. He graduated in 1950 from the University of Texas with a degree in Civil Engineering. During World War II, he was active in the Texas State Guard and later in the Texas National Guard. In 1951, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Korea and Vietnam. During that time, he served a tour of duty in Salem, Oregon, as Inspector Instructor with the Marine Corps Reserve unit. He retired a Major on June 30, 1972, and he moved back to Salem.
In 1954, he married Mary Marie Gates. They had three children: John Randolph Gates, April Lynn and William F. Farley, Jr. Marie passed away in 1979. Bill married Dorothy Y. Pynch on August 23, 1981, and added four more children to his family: Deborah, Douglas, Susan and Robert. Bill and Dorothy had 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He attended Kingwood Bible Church where he served as assistant treasurer and usher, taught Sunday school and was a leader in a Bible study group that met in homes. Bill and Dorothy enjoyed playing games and entertained many friends from their church and from Salemtowne. They moved to Capital Manor in 2011.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, March 7, 2 pm at Kingwood Bible Church, 1125 Elm St NW, Salem. Private interment took place at Belcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Restlawn Funeral Home; www.RestlawnFH.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020