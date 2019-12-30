|
|
William "Vern" Fisher
William "Vern" Fisher passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born January 19,1927 in Portland, Oregon, to Ray and Leda Fisher.
Vern attended Lebanon schools and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1944. After high school he served with the United States Navy and then attended Oregon State University majoring in business administration. He transferred to the University of Oregon to major in accounting and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Vern became a Certified Public Accountant in 1955.
Vern married Barbara Clarke on June 18, 1950 in Corvallis, Oregon. They moved to Salem in 1952 and had two children Judy and Jerry.
Vern worked for the State of Oregon for 30 years, retiring from Adult and Family Services as an Assistant Administrator for Business Services in 1987.
Vern was a devoted family man and shared many activities with them - summers waterskiing at Detroit Lake and camping at Lake Shasta and winters snow skiing at Hoodoo Ski Bowl. Vern loved to fish, so he and his grandson Jason drove up to Alaska on a month-long fishing trip in the summer of 1989. Vern belonged to a bowling league for many years and after retirement played golf three days a week. Vern was a real "handyman" and built two houses where he and his wife lived for many years. Vern and Barbara enjoyed traveling and went on several cruises including the Mediterranean, Europe, Panama Canal and Alaska.
Vern is survived by his wife of 69 years Barbara, daughter Judy, grandson Jason and two great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by son Jerry, his parents and brother Neal.
Vern spent his last year in memory care at Bonaventure in Keizer. No service will be held. Vern will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020