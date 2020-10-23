1/1
William Francis
William Francis

Keizer - William Ray "Bill" Francis

Bill Francis of Keizer, Oregon, loving brother, uncle and friend passed away at home October 14, 2020 at the age of 78.

Bill was born in Dallas, Oregon, November 17, 1941 to Mary and Rouleigh Francis. He attended schools in Sheridan and Newport graduating from Newport High School in 1960. He attended Oregon State University, was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. He served in the Army National Guard from 1963- 1969.

Bill was a cowboy at heart who loved the rodeo, he enjoyed team roping and volunteering at Pee Wee rodeos. He respected the land, farmers, and all things related. He enjoyed sporting events, traveling and reading. In his earlier years, Bill enjoyed water and snow skiing, golf, hunting, and fishing.

Bill had over 50 years sales and marketing experience. In his business, he represented the Pacific Northwest in agriculture, distributing farm equipment, turf and light industrial products. He was a member of the Willamette Valley Ag Association and a member and former board member of AIMRA.

Most recently he became an active member of his homeowner's association and was a liaison to the board. His neighbors loved him and will miss his dedication, great smile and stories.

Bill is survived by sisters, Kathy Hammer, Marsha (Steve) Clark, Lisa Dailey; seven nieces and nephews; and fifteen great-nieces and nephews. We will miss his great laughter, sense of humor, his politics at the dinner table, his advice and guidance, and the way he deeply cared for us all.

A private graveside service will be held at Green Crest Memorial Park, Sheridan, Oregon. Due to the pandemic, a gathering of family and friends will be held in 2021. Keizer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
