William J. Blatner Obituary
Salem - William J. Blatner, of Salem Oregon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 17, 2020 at the age of 78. Bill was born September 15, 1941 in Aurora, Illinois to Joseph and Abbie (Hess) Blatner. Bill grew up in Aurora, graduating from East Aurora High School in 1961. Bill met the love of his life, Linda, in 1960. They married in 1962 and had been married for over 58 years. In 1969, Bill and Linda moved to Oregon. Bill worked as a Produce Manager for McKay's market in Florence, Oregon before he became a semi-truck driver with the May Trucking Co. for two weeks before he had a major accident and was no longer able to drive a semi. Bill then began working for the Oregon State Department of Corrections as the Warehouse Manager, where he retired in 2003; after retirement Bill continued to work for six more years as the night security guard at the Inn at Spanish Head. Bill's love for hunting, camping, crabbing, and fishing will never be forgotten. Bill is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Joe, grand-daughter Jennifer, great-grandson Matthew and is survived by his wife Lyn, sister Kathy, sister-in-law Anne, brothers Bob (Ann) and John (Joyce); daughters Christine (Mike) and Cheri (Mark), sons Michael, Steven (Chelsee) and Allen (Tina); 9 adoring grandkids, Stephanie (Seth), Tricia (DJ), David (Lacey), Samantha, Austin, Steve (Sunshine), Dustin (Christina), Emilee (Zac), and Liam; and 8 wonderful great-grandkids, Bailey, Lexi, Ben, Mahea, Scarlett, Alexys, Phoenix, and Somara. A special thank you to Dr. Jossi, Dr. Park, Dr. G, Salem Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Signature Hospice and Crown Memorial Centers. A celebration of life will be planned for September 2020.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 19 to May 24, 2020
