William J. Byrd
Salem - Bill was born in Los Angeles, CA to William H. Byrd and Geneva E. Byrd (Boyce) on March 17, 1935.
They moved to North Hollywood, CA at an early age where he attended school, graduating from North Hollywood High School. After school he joined the Army during the Korean War, serving as a Map Maker. During this time, he married and a Daughter, Kathy was born to this union. A few years later he married Patricia and Kevin and Kristopher joined the family. In 1982 he met and married Patti, the love of his life.
They would have celebrated their 37th Anniversary on the 21st of August this year.
After his military service, Bill worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Simi, CA as a Mail Carrier. He left there to purchase Starlight Lanes in Dallas, OR. Later he worked for the Department of Corrections at the Oregon State Penitentiary as a Corrections Officer and retired after 15 years of service.
Bill was an avid golfer, serving 10-plus years as President of the Salem Seniors Golf Association. Also an avid bowler, he was Director of the year for the Salem Bowling Association. He was also a long-time member of the Salem Eagles.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patti, daughter, Kathy Smith (Brian) and their daughters, Kelsey and Kamarin, son, Kristopher (Stephanie) and their daughters, Emily and Elizabeth, step-daughters, Renee Carey (Brian) and their three children, Curtis, Brianna and Elissa, Traci Dunn (Matt) and their children, Leslie, Marye, Colby, and Damen, as well as several grandchildren. He is also survived by good friend, Patricia Gipson.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kevin and three brothers, Phillip, Bob, and Marshall.
The family would like to thank the staff at I.C.U., Salem Hospital, Bristol Hospice, and French Prairie Rehabilitation for their kindness and help during this difficult time.
A Memorial Service in Bill's Honor will be August 24th, at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty Christian Church, 4764 Skyline Rd, Salem, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 21, 2019