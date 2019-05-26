|
William (Billy) Jerold Hibbs
Bremerton, WA - Born June 18, 1965
Passed April 25, 2019
Billy, as he was affectionately called, passed away after a long & valiant struggle with cancer in Bremerton, Washington.
Billy loved people; family and friends. His passion was cooking, camping, fishing, and boating. He was devoted in his love of the Lord and baptized in the Protestant Faith.
He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and cousin. He is survived by his mother Barbara Hoskins, Sheridan, OR; sister Jeannie (Frank) Hiller, Silverdale, WA; brother Richard (Jennifer) Hibbs, Sheridan, OR; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to count who loved and enjoyed many fun-filled adventures with him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Valley Life Center in Dallas, Oregon June 1st, 11-3pm. And in Billy-fashion it will be casual and fun, filled with shared memories of his numerous adventures and crazy days.
His full obituary is also available online at www.tuellmckeebremerton.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 26, 2019