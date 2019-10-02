|
|
William "Bill" Jones
Salem - William James "Bill" Jones was born November 11, 1930 in a camp in the Capitan area of New Mexico and passed away on September 28, 2019 in Salem, Oregon, at the age of 88.
In September 1951, Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and completed boot camp at Camp Pendleton, MCRD, San Diego, CA. He served a tour of duty during the Korean Conflict in South Korea with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines (artillery battery), as a dozer operator. He mustered out of the Marines on September 19, 1953 in San Francisco, CA.
Bill married Betty Jean Braziel on November 19, 1953 in Reno, Nevada. They made their home in many places across the nation and finally settled in the Monmouth/Independence area in 1974. Their daughter, Gail, was born September 1954 in Texas and their son, David, was born in the state of New York November 1957. A prime example of how Bill's employment as an industrial heat and frost insulator took them across the U.S. during their married life.
Bill retired in 1991. He and Betty traveled a bit, enjoying many road trips including an especially memorable trip to Washington D.C. hosted by his nephew, Jim Snitker. Bill and Betty were married almost 48 years when Betty passed away on September 11, 2001.
Bill married Edna Cuff on September 27, 2008. They enjoyed their years together, camping in their motorhome and enjoying time at the beach until Bill's health began to decline. Bill was a lifetime Master Mason.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Betty, father David James "Jim" Jones (1970), his mother Eva Corrine "Evie" Jones (1941), and sisters Lena Belle Snitker and Lucille Workman.
Bill is survived by his wife Edna; daughter Gail Wolfe and her husband Robert; son, David Jones and his wife Paula; granddaughter Christi Wolfe; grandsons and spouses Rob Wolfe (Leah), Mark Jones (Tiara), and Dave Jones (Mandy), and 12 great-grandchildren. Edna's children Mark Cuff (Melanie), Bruce Cuff (Vonna), Brian Cuff (Kelly), Paul Cuff, Cath Cuff-Sampson (Jo) and many grand- and great-grand children. Funeral services will be at 1:00, Friday, October 4, 2019, Restlawn Memory Gardens, 201 Oak Grove Road NW, Salem, OR, 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 2, 2019