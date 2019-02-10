|
|
William "Bill" Joseph Ewaliko
Salem - William "Bill" Joseph Ewaliko, 93, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2018, in Salem, Oregon surrounded by family. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 25, 1925. Bill was one of nine siblings born to Edward and Victoria Ah Yat. At birth, he was adopted by William and Molly Ewaliko to carry on the Ewaliko name.
Bill graduated from McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii where he was an outstanding member of the football and track teams. In between high school and college he served honorably in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during WWII. He then graduated from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon and was an all-conference/small school All American as a running back football player and track team member. While at Willamette, he received the Booth Award as Student Athlete of the Year. He declined an offer to join the San Francisco 49ers so that he could pursue his passion in a teaching and coaching career which began at Gervais High School in Oregon, and mentoring students at McClaren School for Boys, and concluded at Kailua High School in Hawaii. He retired from the Hawaii State Department of Education in 1981 and moved to Grants Pass, where he and Jerrilee spent many years fishing on the Rogue River which was in their front yard.
Bill had a passion for fishing, hunting, golfing, tennis and most of all, his family. All members of his family remember Dad prefacing his conversations with "Numba One and What Ya Gotta Do". Followed by dispensing his "wisdom". He lived life to its fullest without regrets. We will miss him and his fatherly guidance and humor.
Predeceased by wife, Jerrilee Ewaliko and former wife, Helen Ewaliko. Survived by siblings Victoria "Lehua" Ward, Clement Ah Yat and Miriam "Kaimi" Sanders. Survived by children: Kerry (Dean) Kelley, Greg (Doris) Jenkins, Rod Ewaliko, Bary (Keahi) Ewaliko, Martin (Lauren) Ewaliko, Lori (Bob) DeSouza, Kim (Rick) Bearden, former son-in-law Tom Byron; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill had been living at Southern Hills Assisted Living in Salem for the past several years and was known as "whistling Bill" because of his always happy humming and singing demeanor. The family wishes to thank the staff at Southern Hills for their wonderful kind, attentive care and expresses their appreciation for making his stay there comfortable.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 17, from 1 to 3 pm at the Marco Polo Global Restaurant in Salem, Oregon. Casual attire.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 10, 2019