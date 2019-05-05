|
William "Bill" Kaufman
Silverton -
William "Bill" Kaufman, 85, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 20, 1933 in Silverton. At the age of 18, Bill was drafted to serve several years in the Korean War. His career started out as a farmer and then after working 30 years at Avison Lumber Co in Molalla OR, he truly enjoyed his retirement years.
All of his children have benefited from his great example of a strong work ethic. More than that everyone knew him to be honest and kind... and he so loved to laugh! He enjoyed traveling as long as it was with family and friends. For Dad it didn't matter if he was hunting with his sons or traveling in Europe with his wife, Betty and their friends. It was always about having fun and great experiences more than where he was at. We will miss his Cheshire grin and genuine love of life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Elma Kaufman, daughter, Elizabeth Kaufman, sisters: Norma VonFlue, Edith Stadeli, and Verna Stadeli.
Bill is survived by his wife, Betty, his children and step-children: William Kaufman, Delbert Kaufman, Calvin Kaufman and his wife Teresa, Gerald Kaufman and his wife Kathleen, Darla Norgren and her husband Robert, Ramona Kaufman and her husband Jon, Dennis Kaufman and his wife Anna Lisa, Ronald Umbenhower, Robert Umbenhower and his wife Janice, David Umbenhower, Daniel Umbenhower, Timothy Umbenhower and his wife Niki; 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, siblings: Elizabeth Bahler, Ben Kaufman, Edna Kaufman, and Loyd Kaufman.
Visitation will be from 1pm-2pm, Wednesday, May 8th at Unger Funeral Chapel, 229 Mill St., Silverton. Graveside service will follow at Mt Hope Cemetery, 119th & State St. NE, Salem. A memorial service will be held from 11am - 2:30pm, Thursday, May 9th at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 303 N Church St, Silverton.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Bill's favorite charity, .
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 5 to May 8, 2019