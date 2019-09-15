|
William Lee "Rob" Robertson
Monmouth - Rob went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019 at his home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born January 22, 1938 in Kansas to William and Iola Robertson. He was the oldest of 6 children.
He grew up in Kansas until High school when his family moved briefly to California and then back to Kansas where he graduated from High School and enlisted in the Marines. After being discharged from the Marines in 1958, he moved with Willy Wilcox, his brother in arms to Oregon where he met his soul mate Hiyah Lee Robertson and they married in 1959. After briefly living in Hawaii they moved back and settled in Oregon. He was the owner of Cascade Collections Inc for 50 Years where he and his wife worked together. Along with being devoted to his work he was very involved in his church and community. To know Rob was to love him, he believed it was his mission to serve and he served brilliantly, helping people whenever he could.
In his early years he loved fishing and hunting. He loved to do woodworking and he and his wife had a passion for bonsai. He played the guitar and sang. but by far the most important thing to him was his family. He was a faithful husband, devoted father, caring friend and loving papa. He will never be forgotten and will be forever missed.
Survived by 2 sisters Noni Pavlik of Arkansas and Bonnie Smith of Kansas. His two daughters Lorie Roberts (husband Jeff Roberts) of Salem Oregon, Kim Robertson of Salem Oregon. Six grandchildren: Alec Wynkoop-Robertson (Shannon Finn) of Monmouth Oregon, Brooke Wynkoop Arizona, Rachael Roberts Arizona, Sydney Arsenault Arizona, Julian Ledda (Husband Brent Ledda) Arizona, and Sean Blanchard Arizona. One great granddaughter Zoey Arsenault Arizona.
Preceded by his wife Hiyah Lee Robertson and his parents William and Iola Robertson and brothers Jim and Norman Robertson and sister Joyce Robertson.
Celebration of life will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church Salem Oregon September 21, at 1:00
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 15, 2019