William Lester Robins III



Salem - William Lester Robins, III aka Bill, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019 at the age of 61. Bill was living in his adopted hometown of Salem, Oregon with his wife Mariana at the time of his death.



Bill was born in San Bernardino, California on October 6, 1957 to William Jr and Thelma (Flynn) Robins. Bill is survived by his wife, Mariana; children, Jason, Cindy and Tammy; grandchildren, Destiny, Faith, Sierra; great-grandchild, Xavier; mother, Thelma; brother, John; and sister, Dianne.



Bill grew up in San Bernardino and attended Mitchell Elementary School and Hamilton Golden Valley Junior High School. His family later moved to Denver, Colorado where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School. He graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino 1975. He earned an Associate of Arts at Riverside Community College. He continued his education at a computer trade school in Orange County, California and graduated at the top of his class. He pursued this path at the encouragement of his father who recognized his talent and interest in electronics, problem-solving, and puzzles and games. At the time, this was considered a new field but became his lifelong career path. He retired from Arlon in Santa Ana, California after serving as their IT manager for more than 20 years.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Family Life Church in West Salem. Address: 1675 Wallace Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304 Phone: (503) 364-0002. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary