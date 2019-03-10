Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem First Church of the Nazarene
1550 Market St. NE
William Maurice Armintrout Obituary
William Maurice Armintrout

Salem - William Maurice Armintrout passed away February 13th, 2019. Born November 18, 1926 to Nola and Ira Armintrout in Stanwood, WA. Bill was known for his hard work, sense of humor, superb grilling skills, and his giving heart. Bill's professional career was articulated best through his work ethic, and ability to build genuine relationships. As a very young boy, he began working at a meat market raking sawdust and eventually made his way to executive management for Mayfair Markets. Grandpa, as he was known to many, "Paco" to some, and "Sonny" to others, Bill was a man whose company you enjoyed. He had a way of making you feel welcomed with just his smile. He was humble and kind. He was a man of strength, compassion, and integrity, but most of all he loved Jesus.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne, son, Joseph (Yvonne), daughter, Sue Susmilch (Greg), daughter-in-law Sue Armintrout (son, Scott, preceded him in death) stepchildren, Tim Abshire (Cathy), Kimbie Shaw (Scott), and Terri Abshire, and brother Ray Armintrout (llene), 17 grandchildren, and 17 great­ grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for Bill on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 1 pm at the Salem First Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St. NE. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salem Nazarene/Music Department.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 10, 2019
