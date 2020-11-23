1/1
William "Bill" Miller Sr.
1954 - 2020
William "Bill" Miller, Sr.

Stayton - William "Bill" J. Miller, Sr was born on December 8, 1954 in Ogallala, Nebraska to Edwin and Sandra (Burke) Miller. Bill grew up in North Platte, Nebraska where at attended high school. Eventually, he would move to Denver Colorado where he became a carpenter. He would marry his wife, Karen and they would have two children, William, Jr. and Sandra. Together, they would move to Oregon and Bill would work in Portland doing sheet rock. Karen and Bill would eventually divorce. He would marry Tina Minten-Harrison in 2007 where they would live in Stayton the last 13 years and Bill would retire. Bill was an avid rock hunter-he would find gems, cut and polish them, then make jewelry. He always had a home project to work on and liked to work on his Chevy truck, as he was a "jack of all trades" and playing his guitar. Bill never seemed to run out of energy to get a project done! He was outgoing, funny and a wonderful friend to many. Bill passed away on November 16, 2020 as a result of an auto accident. His sudden passing leaves many broken hearts but his memory leaves a legacy of love. He is survived by his wife, Tina Minten-Harrison; children, William Miller, Jr., Sandra Miller-Guerrero and Steven Dean Harrison; brother, Dale E. Miller; grandchildren, Sylar, Revin, Arya, Braven and Jameson. A family memorial will be held at a later date in Nebraska. Please leave online condolences at weddle-funeral.com




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
