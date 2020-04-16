|
Woodburn - William P. Bill Mohr
Bill Mohr, 92, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday April 11th. He was born June 22nd 1927 in WaKeeney Kansas. Bill was the eldest of three children born to Pete and Louise Mohr. As the dust bowl ravaged the family wheat farm they were forced to sell and migrate west to Oregon. The family first settled in the Molalla area and then moved to the Monitor area where Bill would grow into adulthood and spend the majority of his life. Bill graduated from Canby High School and soon after was called to serve in the Army. Upon his discharge from the Army Bill married the first love of his life Delores Mohr, no relation. Bill and Delores spent fifty-nine beautiful years together before her passing in 2007. Bill was an important member of the Monitor community. Most people knew Bill as the "go to" parts man at Lenon Implement. Bill also served on the Monitor School Board, a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church Mount Angel, and also a member of the Monitor Fire Department. Perhaps some of Bill's proudest moments came as Scout Master of Monitor Troop 65. As an outstanding Scout Master Bill was chosen as one of the leaders to the National Jamboree at Valley Forge in 1957 and awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest honor a Scout Master can receive. After several years of bachelorhood, Bill met the second love of his life Terry Hotchkin. Bill and Terry married on June 22, 2019. Bill enjoyed woodworking, people, dancing, bus trips and the casino. Bill and Terry never did win the big one but had a fun time together trying. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Mary and John, and spouse Delores. Bill is survived by sons Bill Jr. (Linda) Mohr of Eugene, Jerry (Trisha) Mohr of Mt. Angel, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
