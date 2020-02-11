|
William (Bill) Parks
July 13, 1947 -
February 5, 2020
Bill was born to Howard Parks and Aletha Moore Parks in Eugene, Oregon. He was raised in the Eugene area, where he attended Willamette High School and graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Biology. Bill ventured into several short term jobs after graduation, but ended up in Salem working for the State of Oregon for many years. He retired early with a disability due to health issues from juvenile diabetes that was diagnosed when he was seven. Bill was small and was limited in athletics, but he loved all sports and participated at every opportunity. One of his special loves was snow skiing. Besides athletics, Bill also enjoyed hunting and fishing. When he was young, he got his mother to cook the legs on a giant bullfrog he caught and brought home! His brother was 4 years younger but was taught basketball and baseball games in the driveway, duck and goose hunting, golf and snow skiing by being included with the older boys in these activities.
Bill spent most of his life single, but always had many friends. He took up golf later in his life and added a black lab to his family his last 20 years (Kodi and Hal). He spent hours out at Minto Brown Island Dog Park, meeting new friends, and often going for long walks with his sister and her dogs. He was very lucky to find a care facility at the end that allowed a 115 pound dog to lay on his bed with him. Ultimately, Bill passed from kidney failure at the age of 72. Both beloved dogs will be buried with Bill at the Parks' family plot in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Bill is survived by his younger sister, Janice Parks Armstrong in Estacada, and his younger brother, Don Parks in Jackson, Mississippi. Neither of them could have asked for a more wonderful brother, who quietly fought most of his life a debilitating disease but always looked at the bright side with a can-do attitude.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020