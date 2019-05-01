William R. Ghormley



Salem - William "Bill" Ghormley, age 72, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. Bill was born in Spokane, Washington on April 16, 1947, to Harry & Ruth Ghormley. He graduated from Kennewick High School and attended Columbia Basin College and Seattle Pacific College.



Bill married the lovely Patricia Phillips on August 22, 1970. They were blessed with two sons, Will and Joe. Bill spent many years as a Salesman for Sears Roebuck. He enjoyed being a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.



Bill had a passion for traveling, going to the beach, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Elizabeth Roddy. He is survived by his wife, Pat Ghormley; his sons, Will Ghormley of Clackamas, Oregon, and Joe (Kelly) Ghormley of Denton, Texas; and his grandchildren, Steven Renner of Salem, Oregon, Becka Meyers of Denton, Texas, Michael Meyers of Denton, Texas, Robert Ghormley of Clackamas, Oregon, and Zoe Ghormley of Clackamas, Oregon.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors: 1350 Commercial St. SE, Salem, Oregon.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Ghormley family. Published in StatesmanJournal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary