William T. Wingett



Lebanon - William T. Wingett was born July 3, 1922, in Spokane, Washington. The day after Pearl Harbor he enlisted with his 4 brothers. But the following day he was involved in a car accident that meant he had to wait to recover before he could enlist again. He enlisted in August, 1942, and volunteered for the paratroopers. He was sent to Camp Toccoa, Georgia, and placed in Easy Company, 506th PIR.



Just before D-Day he was transferred to the 2nd Battalion HQ Company and jumped into Normandy with them. He landed in a flooded plain behind Utah Beach. His gear was weighing him down and he was just able to get his head above the water to take a breath before he was again dragged under. He had to cut himself free of his equipment "The water almost did me in. I was heavily laden and landed in 7 feet deep. I am not a swimmer"



Bill fought through Normandy, jumped into The Netherlands in September 1944 for Operation Market Garden, fought through the hellish conditions of the Battle of the Bulge, and through Germany and Austria and wars end.



He was honorably discharged in Nov 1945 as a Pfc. Thankfully his brothers would also survive the war. He then reenlisted for 3 years in the 82nd Airborne. He later also served in the Navy. He settled in Oregon and opened his own woodwork shop.



Bill is survived by his children, Patricia Dobbins and Merrie Chapin; his two brothers, Jack Lee Wingett and Kenneth Wingett; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; his sons, Bill B. Wingett and Richard Wingett and his brothers, Allen Grant Wingett and Flavie Lee.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Willamette National Cemetery and he will be laid to rest there next to his wife, Peggy. Due to Covid restrictions - Willamette National Cemetery is only allowing for a total of 15 family in the shelter and 35 family and friends social distanced outside of the shelter. Masks are required. After invites it will be on a first come basis. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.









