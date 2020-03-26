Resources
William Vincent Ouellette

William Vincent Ouellette Obituary
William Vincent Ouellette

William Vincent Ouellette, 87, died peacefully at home in Glendora, CA surrounded by family on March 16, 2020. Born April 5, 1932 in Chisolm, ME, Bill was the sixth of eight children. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Teresa, and their six children. Due to the current health pandemic, a life celebration is postponed until safe for friends and loved ones to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local community hospital.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
