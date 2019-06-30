Wilma (Noyes) (Williams) Bales



Keizer - Wilma Marie Bales completed her journey here on Earth May 26th, 2019. She was born Dec 30, 1927 in Council Bluffs, IA, and moved to Salem as a child. After graduating from Salem High, she attended Willamette University where she met her future husband Newell Ross Williams. They were married Feb 6th, 1948. Together, they had two lovely daughters Jo Anne and Kay Marie who in turn expanded the family, giving Wilma seven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. After fifty years of marriage, Wilma was preceded in death by Newell in 1998. Wilma enjoyed her senior years on the golf course in Cathedral City, CA, where she married her 2nd husband Frank Bales who was also in her graduating class at Salem High. They enjoyed a short time together travelling and exploring small Oregon towns before Frank passed in July of 2002. Wilma loved golf, bridge, carving, and had a healthy respect for the 4 o'clock cocktail hour (cheers). She passed at 91 years young, on her terms with humor and grace. She will be remembered for her generosity, tenacity, and cheer, and will be greatly missed. Her family and friends will say a final good-bye with a celebration of life at her favorite party place on the Little North Fork River on Saturday, August 17th from 2pm-4pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019