Windsor "Bill" Colvin Jr.
Salem - Windsor "Bill" Colvin died on February 2, 2020 at age 70 after a lengthy cardiac illness. He was born on April 10, 1949 in Otway, Ohio to parents Windsor E. Colvin Sr. and Pearl Anderson Colvin. Bill grew up in the Portland area, graduating Tigard High School in 1967. He graduated from Western Oregon University in 1972. While at WOU he played percussion in the marching band. Music was a very important part of Bill's life and he enjoyed attending big band concerts in Portland and music concerts for his children and grandchildren.
After college, Bill accepted a position with Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) in Florida. After his time in VISTA he worked as a caseworker for Adult and Family Services in Oregon, switching to a job as a case manager for Northwest Senior and Disability for the next 25 years. His hobbies included collecting antique radios, classic cars, and other antiques. Dogs were always a huge part of Bill's life, and he rescued many dogs over the years.
Bill met Janice Henry in 1986 and they married in 1989, creating a blended family with Bill's kids Andrea, Cassandra, and Nathaniel and Janice's daughter Heather. He loved being a father.
Bill is pre-deceased by his parents and his daughter Andrea Colvin. He is survived by his longtime partner Janice; his children Nathaniel Colvin (Jenny); Cassie Ricketts (Dan) and his stepdaughter Heather Ibsen (Tom); and sister Treva Hubbard. Three grandsons also survive him: Adam, Andrew, and Nicholas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later. The family suggests memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Willamette Humane Association or by adopting a dog from WHS or another rescue organization. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020