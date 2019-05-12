Services
Weddle Funeral Service
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-2423
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Winogene "Gene" Oakes


Winogene "Gene" Oakes

1937 - 2019
Winogene "Gene" Oakes

Turner - Gene was born on June 16, 1937 in Salem, she graduated from South Salem High School. She married Norm Oakes on April 16, 1955 and together they had four daughters. Gene worked for Norpac as a supervisor and forklift driver for nearly 30 years. After retiring in 1999 she learned how to quilt; spending much time on her crafts. She was incredibly artistic and would often sell her items at holiday bazaars. Gene was also very social and made many friends, she always saw the good in people. Gene passed away on May 6, 2019 at age 81. She was predeceased by her mother and grandson, Eric Harrison. She is survived by her husband, Norm; daughters, Karen (Yuri Klimov) Oakes, Leslie (Ken) Tennies, Cindy (Kevin) Johnson and Debbie Oakes; brother Fred (Darlene) Palmer; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 12-2pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm located at Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 12, 2019
