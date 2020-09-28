Winona Mae LaPointe



Silverton - Winona Mae (Larvie Twiss) LaPointe "walked on" from this life into the loving arms of Creator God on Sunday, September 20, 2020. On November 11, 1928, she joined six older siblings (Stephen, John, Anne, Ruby, Leo and Dorothy), all born to Dick and Addie Larvie, in Norris, SD, and became a member of the Sicangu Oyate (Rosebud Sioux) tribe. Her early years were spent at St. Francis Indian Boarding School, where she excelled in girl's basketball, and then graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1944. Next came Nurse's training in Oklahoma, where she earned a BSN degree. Her first major job was at Rosebud Hospital on the Rosebud Reservation in Rosebud, SD, where she later gave birth to her oldest son Richard Leo (1954) with first husband Frank "Buster" Twiss. A few years later, she married Marchmont "Marchie" LaPointe, and they had oldest daughter Elaine Marie (1956) and younger son Thomas Wayne (1957) also in Rosebud, SD. The family re-located to Denver, CO, where Winona worked for Denver General Hospital (now defunct). Youngest daughter Laurie Lee was born there in 1961. Later that year, Winona learned that Oregon was desperate for new nurses, and moved the family in early 1962 to Klammath Falls, while she job-hunted. In her first phone interview, Silverton Hospital hired her "on-the-spot", and she began her 31-year-long career as a Labor and Delivery nurse in the OB dept. Multiple generations of Silverton-area families are grateful for the kind and compassionate care they received from Nurse LaPointe. One of her favorite memories was of the day she first drove into Silverton after being hired by the hospital. She came into town by way of Stayton Hwy, then drove down the Main Street hill. It was early spring and when she first laid eyes on the town, she felt that she had arrived in heaven. "All the trees and flowers were in bloom. It was the most beautiful sight I'd ever seen. I had to pull to the side of the road I was crying so hard. I was overcome with gratefulness for this new start in such a beautiful place."



The 70's and 80's saw the births of seven grandchildren (Stacey, Melissa, Andrew, Phillip, Ian, Jana and Daniel). 1996 to 2019 brought the additional joy of bestowing her matriarchal blessing upon 11 great-grandchildren (Mia, Tyler, Zeke, Tatum, Ezra, Leo, Jude, Chaské, Eira, Juniper and Wakiya). In addition to loving and caring for her family, Winona was a 58-year-long, faithful member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, working crossword puzzles, and attending powwows.



She is survived by daughters Elaine and Laurie, daughter-in-law Katherine (Richard) Twiss, grandchildren Stacey (Mark) Smith, Melissa (Tony) Vrell, Andrew (Diana) Twiss, Phillip Twiss, Ian (Toni) Twiss, Jana Cross, and Daniel (Cora) Twiss, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, and both sons Richard and Tom. A viewing and Rosary will be held at Ungers Funeral Chapel (Silverton, OR) on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:30 PM. Another viewing will be at 10:00 AM just prior to the Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church (Silverton, OR), followed by the Funeral Mass itself at 11:00 AM, followed by a light reception (location will be announced at the end of the Mass).



We will never stop loving and missing you, Mom/Grandma/Super Unci! Toksha ake wacin kte. (Lakota) "We will see you again later." Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton









