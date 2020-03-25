|
|
Woodrow Mercer Blettel
Woodrow Mercer Blettel, 73, passed away at home in Salem, OR, on Feb. 9, 2020, from complications of stroke.
Woodrow was born in Milwaukie, OR, and graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1965. He earned his bachelor's degree in art from Portland State University in 1970. He married Susan Doward in 1974 in Portland, OR.
Woodrow taught art at Sunset and Beaverton high schools from 1971 to 1988.
In 1988 he became a full-time assignment photographer working primarily with higher education clients until he retired in 2011. He lived and worked in Beaverton, Portland and Salem, OR, and in Sewanee, TN.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Blettel, brother Dr. M.L. Blettel and six nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to: UNICEF's K.I.N.D. Fund, UNICEF USA, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038 (msn bc.com/kindfund) or to WillametteValley Hospice, 1015 3rd St. NW, Salem, OR 97304.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020