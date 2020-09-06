1/
Alice Louise Lee
Alice Louise Lee

Alice Louise Lee, 75, of Statesville, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 9, 1944, in Iaeger, W.Va., the daughter of the late Alonzo Rose and Mearlen Riffe Rose. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Lee; daughter, Jennifer Rae Lee; and grandson, John Christopher Lee.

Alice was a lady of faith, whom loved the Lord. She enjoyed spending time in the company of her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an eye for interior design and liked to go shopping and enjoyed the company of her five feline companions.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Chris Lee and wife, Jamie and Billy Ray Lee and wife, Anita; grandchildren, Savannah Lee, Mallory Hoyle, Mariah Hoyle, Zachary Long, Vanessa Estes (Timothy), and Michelle Potts; great-grandchildren, Lillie Estes and Harper Estes; brother, G.W. Rose; sister, Janice Wilson; daughter-in-law, Christie Sexton; special friend, Linda Sexton; and numerous other loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 6, 2020.
