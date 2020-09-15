Bert HoltElbert "Bert" Wofford Holt Jr., 84, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.He was born Dec. 22nd, 1935, in Spartanburg, S.C., and was the son of the late Elbert Wofford Holt and Myrtle Easler Holt. Bert was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and attended Clemson College. On June 26, 1959, he married Maxine Potter Holt who preceded him in death in 2016.He served his country in the U.S. Army between 1959 and 1962.Bert was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a former ruling elder, as well as clerk of the session, chairman of Christian education ministry, and Sunday school leader. He was a founder as well as President for what is known as Kings Grant Retirement Community where he also served as a bible study leader. He had a career in finance, serving most of that time as a mortgage loan officer at various financing companies and banks during his long career.In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian K. Holt in 2006.He is survived by his son, Darrell N. Holt (Lisa) of Statesville, daughter-in-law, Terry H. Montgomery of Fletcher; brother, John Earl Holt of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren, Justin Holt of Johnson City, Tenn., Amber Winter (Thomas) of Statesville, Daniel Holt of Arden and Sarah Holt of Fletcher; great-grandson, Ryker Holt of Johnson City Tenn., and soon to arrive baby, Winter of Statesville.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Stephen Scott, and C. Jeremy Cannada. Active pallbearers will be Justin Holt, Daniel Holt, Bill Miller, Rudy Davis, Donnie Haynes, and Bill Long. Honorary pallbearer is David Benbow. Mr. Holt will lie in state from 1 to 6 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home today (Tuesday, Sept. 15). The family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask if possible due to COVID-19.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St., Statesville, NC 28677; and Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home