Betty Anita Tallman HonbarrierJune 10, 1949 - September 9, 2020Betty Anita Tallman Honbarrier, 71, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was born June 10, 1949, a daughter of the late Raymond and Louise Tallman of Bristol, Tenn.She was a homemaker and spent her time taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord and had a heart for helping others in their time of need. She was faithful to church until her health would not allow her to attend. She loved her church family and friends and enjoyed the outings with the "Seniors". Her favorite hobbies were fishing and going to yard sales. She had a love for the mountains where she born and raised. She is a member of Crown Pointe Baptist Church in Kannapolis.She is survived by her husband, Dewey Honbarrier of Kannapolis; brother, Larry Tallman of Kannapolis; children, David Winecoff (Tammy), Tammy Barnhardt (Danny), Robin (Ninki) Eddleman (Tim), and Bonnie Broome (Darryl); 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Crown Point Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Gene Beaver. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Whitley's Funeral Home.Whitley's Funeral Home