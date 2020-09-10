1/1
Eldon C. Woods
Eldon C. Woods

Eldon Carlos Woods, 77, of Statesville died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

He was born in Buncombe County May 10, 1943, to the late William M. Woods and Sara Tilson Shepherd.

Eldon was a retired maintenance worker in the furniture industry. He was an excellent carpenter and could build a house from the ground up. He also enjoyed working on cars and fishing, and loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Brenda Shepherd Woods; two sons, Michael Woods (Trish), Ricky Woods (Paula); two daughters, Sandy Woods, Sharon Goad (Randal); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other family members.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., at The First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Frank Turner officiating. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will follow. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 10, 2020.
