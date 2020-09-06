1/
Francis Prience "F.P." Wright
1934 - 2020
Francis Prience "F.P." Wright

May 29, 1934 - September 2, 2020

Francis Prience "F.P." Wright Jr. passed away Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, after a period of declining health.

He was born to Francis Prience Wright and Roberta Bynum Wright May 29, 1934, in Raleigh. F.P. grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Central High School in 1952. He was a member of the R.O.T.C. and excelled in football and played the drums in the marching band.

Throughout his college years at N.C. State, he remained active in R.O.T.C. and was on the tennis team. He graduated in 1956 and remained a big Wolfpack fan throughout his life.

F.P. joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in weapons development and testing. He obtained the rank of Captain before his honorable discharge. After serval successful careers, he settled in Taylorsville and became a principal in Alexvale Furniture Company. F.P. was a member servant of the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Little Wright; three children, Valerie Wright Conley (Billy), David A. Wright, and Jennifer Holloway McLain (Donald). He was loved by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. F.P. Leaves behind many friends and will be greatly missed by those whose life he touched.

The family held a celebration of life service Saturday, Sept. 5, at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to the church, P.O. Box 1222, Statesville, NC 28687.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

