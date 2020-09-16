1/1
Fred Darris Holbrook
1931 - 2020
Fred Darris Holbrook

May 29, 1931 - July 4, 2020

Fred Darris Holbrook went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Born in Elkin, May 29, 1931, Fred lived most of his life in Statesville, and passed from this life at the Brian Center in Hendersonville, where he had been a resident for the past three years.

Fred is survived by his son, Perry (Jody) Holbrook of Asheville and his daughter, Teressa (Roger) Rogers of Greer, S.C.; grandchildren, Holly Nelson of Simpsonville, S.C., Matt (Sarah) Rogers of Greenville, S.C., and Ivy (Kirk) Yarbrough of Burlington; as well as great-grandchildren, Jackson and Sam Nelson, Corrie, Avery, Hudson, Willa, and Fuller Rogers, Eve McCrickard and Afton Yarbrough; and one sister, Anna Jean Bates of Yadkinville.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty; his parents, E.H. and Della Holbrook; and siblings, Harry, Bill, James, and Wilma.

We cherish many memories of Daddy including the joy he found working with the youth ministry at Western Avenue Baptist Church, the fun times we had together in the pool he constructed at our home in Statesville and time camping and fishing with he and Mom at his pond in Elkin. Especially in his later years, Fred would tell share fun stories with anyone who would listen to him talk about his love for his family. Fred was most recently a member at Statesville First Baptist Church.

A hard-working man from humble beginnings, Fred spent most of the five decades of his working career with Statesville Concrete Products. His dedication and aptitude allowed him to advance to become the block plant manager.

A graveside service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Elkin, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the American Heart Association or your local church in his honor.

"But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ" 1 Corinthians 15:57

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
7048737223
September 15, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
