Glenda Kay Rose PennellAugust 23, 1948 - September 13, 2020Glenda Kay Rose Pennell, 72, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence.Born in McDowell County, W.Va., Aug. 23, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Chester Morgan Rose and Beatrice Griffin Rose.Over the years Glenda worked in management of restaurants and convenience stores. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and always caring for others.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William Herbert Pennell II, who passed away Dec. 15, 2005; brother, Elbert Rose; sister, Tootie Cockeram; and one granddaughter, Regan Howell.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda Pennell, Candace Reavis (Timothy E. Reavis) and William Herbert Pennell, III. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Morgan Reavis, Madison Reavis and William Herbert Pennell IV; and four great-grandchildren, Jaden Howell, Izabella Pennell, Rashumble Potts and Sage Potts.A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. The family will speak to friends following the service.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home