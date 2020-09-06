1/
Helen Lucille Pendergrass Siceloff
1929 - 2020
Helen Lucille Pendergrass Siceloff

January 2, 1929 - September 4, 2020

Helen Lucille Pendergrass Siceloff, 91, of Surfside Beach, S.C., passed away Thursday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 8:15 a.m.

Helen was born Jan. 2, 1929, to the late Victoria Shew and Spencer Pendergrass, in rural Wilkes County. Helen was a charter member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. She was a Homemaker, Seamstress, and Baker and appreciated flowers and shrubs. She loved her church family, neighbors, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sim Siceloff; three sons, Overdean, Dennis, and Edwin; and brother, Rex Pendergrass.

Those left to cherish her memory are, Dennis' daughter, Catherine; Edwin's wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Helen Elizabeth; grandson, Allen Sims; sister, Sarah P. Key of North Wilkesboro; brother, Harold Pendergrass of Statesville.

Helen was placed to rest, beside her husband, at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens Saturday, Sept. 5. A guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Burial
Southern Palms Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
