James Michael Rogers
June 25, 1951 - September 12, 2020
Mr. James Michael Rogers, 69, of US Hwy. 64 W., in Mocksville, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 25, 1951, in Iredell County, to the late James Clyde and Kathleen Slevin Rogers.
Mr. Rogers worked at J.P. Stevens for 35 years and enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and watching NASCAR racing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick and Danny Rogers.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Betty Brown Rogers; children, Michelle Coone (Jon), Bryan Rogers (Samantha), and Melissa McClamrock (Cody); grandchildren, Emma, Aaron, Aaden, and Colin Coone, Payton and Lucas Rogers, and Noleign McClamrock; brother, Richard Rogers; sister, Teresa Smoot (Jim); sisters-in-law, Kathy Rogers and Starr Burgess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Zion Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Eric Kowalski officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
