Junior BrownFred Wilson Brown Jr., 69, of Statesville, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.Junior was born March 22, 1951, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Fred Wilson Brown Sr. and Nellie Cass Brown. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School and Oct. 15, 1977, he married Darlene Edwards Brown, whom survives, of the home. He was retired from Best Distributing, Inc. after 37 years, and was a member of Yadkin Baptist Church.Junior loved his family, his church family and his friends. He loved his weekly dinners and card nights with his family. He was an avid sports fan, especially watching NASCAR, but the thing he enjoyed the most was spending time with his two grandchildren. He loved taking them fishing, listening to gospel music, collecting cars and being the first car in line at Celeste Henkel Elementary School to pick them up after school.In addition to his wife of 42 years, Junior is survived by one daughter, Amy Brown Anderson (Rhyne) of Statesville; two grandchildren, Ty and Templeton Anderson; four sisters, Betty Karriker (Bill), Juanita Brown, Reba Dishman, twin sister, Teen Hoke; father-in-law, Sherrill Edwards; brothers-in-law, Gene Edwards (Denise) and Wayne Edwards; special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Swanie Snyder.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Beulah Baptist Church with the Revs. Brian Burgess and Phillip Crider officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Junior will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22.The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Grimm and her staff, Dr. Hatharasinghe and the staff at the Gordon Hospice House. Memorials may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.Troutman Funeral Home