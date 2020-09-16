J.W. Moose
April 20, 1938 - September 13, 2020
Mr. J.W. Moose, 82, of Statesville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Born in Iredell County, April 20, 1938, he was a son of David Moose and Nellie Grimes Moose
He was a machine fabricator and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Westerns, spending time with his grandchildren and aggravating his wife in a loving way.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda Oates and Deborah McDonald.
Survivors include his wife, the former Tonya Hayden Moose; children, Mary (Punkin) Gregory, Cynthia (Cindy) Howell, Crystal Anderson, Stacey Jones and Matthew Hayden. Also surviving are his siblings, Conrad Moose, Billy Moose and Martha Majors; along with 27 grand and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ron Young officiating. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the services. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Gardens.
