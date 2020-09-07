1/
Larry W. Summers
1946 - 2020
Larry W. Summers

Larry Wilson Summers, 74, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 28, 1946, in North Carolina, the son of the late William Monroe Summers and Edna Maire Sharpe Summers.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Carolyn Allen Summers; sister, Peggy Marie Summers Poston; and brother, William Paul Summers.

Larry was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, loved the Lord and enjoyed listening to Gospel music. He was devoted to his family, loved his dogs, hunting and fishing, being at the mountains and beach, and enjoyed classic cars. He worked for 42 years with Clark Schewebel (formerly Uniglass) until his retirement.

Left to cherish his memory are his nephews, David (Dana) Poston, Douglas (Nannette) Poston and Danny (Eunice) Summers; nieces, Karen (Wayne) Williams, Alice (Rick) Pounders and Christina (Charles) Anderson; numerous great-nephews and -nieces; and other loving family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Nicholson Funeral Home with the Revs. Roger Holland and Joe Dellinger officiating. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Nicholson Funeral Home

Family Owned

Published in Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Nicholson Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Nicholson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
