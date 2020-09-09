Luther E. "Junior" Campbell Jr.September 5, 2020Mr. Luther E. "Junior" Campbell Jr., 65, of Ridgeway, S.C., passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.Born in Harmony, he was the son of the late Luther E. Campbell Sr. and Ila Mae Johnson Campbell. He was a handyman who could fix anything and loved playing Farmville with Linda on Facebook. He was an artist and enjoyed drawing. Mr. Campbell loved God and all people, and shared his smile with everyone.Surviving are his significant other, Linda Gibson; five stepchildren; six grandsons; and three granddaughters; sisters, Carolyn (David) Ellis and Edith (Jimmy) Moose; brother-in-law, Steve Stadtfeld; nieces and nephews, Angel (John) Buchanen, Raymond (Tina) Ellis, Michelle (Craig) Bess, Michael (Ruth) Moose, Rebecca (David) Wright, and Ila (Ted) Stadtfeld; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded by a stepdaughter; and sister, Rachel Stadtfeld.A memorial service for Luther E. Campbell Jr., will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home. The Rev. Eric Boone will officiate.Powers Funeral Home