Mary Emma Sloan "Jenny" Tate



September 12, 2020



Mary Emma Sloan "Jenny" Tate, 86, peacefully passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, while a resident of Accordius Nursing Home in Aberdeen, after a lengthy battle with dementia.



She was born to parents, Thomas Dudly and Anna Hemrick Sloan, and is the last surviving sibling. She was predeceased by Leo, Bill, Aileen (Stroud), Nathan "Shank", Faye (Englebert), George and J.D.



Married to Lloyd V. Tate in 1954, he preceded her in death in 1973. They had two children, Gail J. Summers (married to Nelson Boroughs Jr.) of Seven Lakes and Laura L. Stabler (married to Chad Stabler) of Grand Rapids, Mich. She has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



After her husband retired from the Navy to Statesville, she graduated nursing school and worked at Brian Center for 22 years. Afterward she did volunteer work at Iredell Memorial Hospital for another 10 years.



Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary of Eastside Baptist Church where she was a member. Johnny Bolin, the church's pastor, will be officiating. A graveside service will follow and will be reserved for immediate family only. There will be no viewing prior to burial.



Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville



