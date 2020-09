Maxine Sprinkle



Mrs. Maxine Sprinkle, 93, of Statesville, passed away Sept. 10, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Sprinkle will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church.



She will lie in state at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.



Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.



