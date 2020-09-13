Maxine Sprinkle



Maxine Smith Sprinkle, 93, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House, following a lengthy illness.



Maxine was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Iredell County and was the daughter of Isaac L. and Grace Connolly Smith.



She attended Central High School and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. She retired from Craftmaster Furniture. Mrs. Sprinkle was married to the late Charles Paul Sprinkle Dec. 24, 1942. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra S. Henderson; and two great-grandchildren.



She is survived by son, Dennis Paul Sprinkle (Laura); three daughters, Karen S. Hollar (Clyde), Paula McLelland (Ron), Darlene S. Tomlin (Sonny); 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Maxine also has one sister surviving, Jean C. Nash.



A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m., at New Prospect Baptist Church with the Revs. Joey Campbell and Daniel Settle officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. Mrs. Sprinkle will lie-in-state from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask.



Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.



The family wishes to thank all of her doctors, Hospice House care givers, as well as her many family friends and neighbors who meant so much to her.



